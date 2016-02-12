Jeff Beck sets 50th anniversary date in Hollywood

Jeff Beck will celebrate his 50 years in the music business with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in California this year.

The show takes place on August 10 and Beck will be supported by blues icon Buddy Guy – who will himself be celebrating his 80th birthday – as well as Beth Hart.

Beck says: “Sharing the stage and this moment with Buddy is a dream for me. His live concerts are legendary and the music world would be a very boring place without his influence.”

Beck got his break in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds after being recommended by Jimmy Page. He went on to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame both with The Yardbirds and as a solo artist.

He is also working on a book that focuses on his two passions – rock’n’roll and hot rodding. Titled Beck01, the book will be published by Genesis Publishing Group later this year. He’s also working on an autobiography and an officially sanctioned documentary.

Beck adds: “Right from the beginning, I’ve tried to do something with anything I’ve got hold of. At the age of 13, I built two or three of my own guitars. I painted the frets on. It was fun just to look at it and hold it. I knew where I was headed.”

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl are available at the venue’s website.

