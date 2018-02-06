Jane Weaver to release The Lightning Back on vinyl

Jane Weaver has announced that she’ll release her track The Lightning Back on limited edition 7-inch vinyl later this year.

The song originally appeared on Weaver’s Modern Kosmology album, but she’ll launch it on vinyl on April 6 – and it’ll be backed by a remix of the song by London-based art-noise, jazz-rock group, Sex Swing.

The Lightning Back 7-inch vinyl is now available for pre-order from the Fire Records webstore.

The vinyl is being launched to mark the announcement that Weaver will be on tour supporting Belle And Sebastian and Public Service Broadcasting over the coming months.

Weaver also has several festival appearances scheduled this year.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Feb 16: Munich Muffathalle, Germany (With Belle And Sebastian)

Feb 17: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany (With Belle And Sebastian)

Feb 18: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany (With Belle And Sebastian)

Feb 19: Amsterdam Carre, Netherlands (With Belle And Sebastian)

Feb 21: Copenhagen DK Studio 1, Denmark (With Belle And Sebastian)

Feb 22: Stockholm Munchen Brewery, Sweden (With Belle And Sebastian)

Feb 23: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway (With Belle And Sebastian)

Feb 24: Gothenburg Studios, Sweden (With Belle And Sebastian)

Apr 05: Oxford New Theatre, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 06: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 07: Brighton The Dome, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 08: Margate Winter Gardens, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 10: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 11: Swansea Brangwyn Hall, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 12: Liverpool Olympia, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 13: Leicester De Montfort Hall, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 14: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 16: Middlesbrough The Empire, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

Apr 17: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK (With Public Service Broadcasting)

May 10: Wrexham Focus Wales Festival, UK

Jun 29-Jul 01: Białystok Halfway Festival, Poland

Jul 08: Glasgow TRNSMT Festival, UK

Jul 21: Baldersby Park Deershed Festival, UK

Jul 26-29: Dorset Camp Bestival, UK

Aug 16-19: Brecon Beacons Green Man Festival, UK

