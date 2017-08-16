Jane Weaver to release The Architect EP in October

Jane Weaver has announced that she’ll release a four track EP later this year.
It’s titled The Architect and it will arrive on October 27 via Fire Records on digital formats and limited edition 12-inch.
A statement of the new EP reads: “Directly inspired by Hilma af Klint’s séances, spiritualism and the science of anthroposophy that formed the artist’s abstract paintings, Weaver finds herself in a transformative state channeling her inner spirituality, it’s place within her music and the cosmos.
“Shifting perspectives with her meditative vocal explorations and oneiric flow on Code. Eight-minute psych-pop opus Element is richly melodic replete with pulsating analogue synths, unrelenting motorik rhythms and incessant beats.”
Weaver has also released a stream of the title track which can be listened to below.
The news comes just days after it was announced that Weaver has been nominated in three categories at this year’s Association Of Independent Music Awards.
Weaver will head out on the road later this month for dates across the UK and Ireland.
Jane Weaver The Architect tracklist
- The Architect
- The Architect - Andy Votel’s Brutaliszt 250KG Readymix
- Code
- Element
Jane Weaver 2017 tour dates
Aug 26: Totnes Sea Change Festival, UK
Sep 22: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany
Sep 23: Liverpool Psych Fest, UK
Oct 20: Ramsgate Music Hall, UK
Oct 21: Bristol Simple Things, UK
Oct 22: Brighton The Haunt, UK
Oct 23: Norwich Arts Centre, UK
Oct 25: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK
Oct 26: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Oct 28: Nottingham Bodega Social Club, UK
Oct 29: Oxford The Bullingdon, UK
Oct 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Nov 01: Stoke on Trent Sugarmill, UK
Nov 02: Newcastle The Cluny, UK
Nov 03: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK
Nov 04: Glasgow Stereo, UK
Nov 10: Dublin Workmans Club, Ireland
Nov 11: Belfast Maple Leaf Club, UK
Nov 12: Utrecht Le Guess Who?, Netherlands
Nov 14: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 16: Offenbach Hafen 2, Germany
Nov 17: Berlin Privatclub, Germany
Nov 20: Prague Cafe V lese, Czech Republic
Nov 21: Zurich Papiersaal, Switzerland
Nov 24: Paris Supersonic, France
Nov 28: Bath Komedia, UK
Nov 29: Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK
Nov 30: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK