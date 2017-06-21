Watch Jane Weaver perform live 8-track studio set

Jane Weaver has released a live eight-song performance video exclusively with Prog.

The footage was captured at part of Old Granada Studios at Low Four – the oldest surviving music studio in Manchester, which was originally built in the late 50s and then refurbished in 1979.

The studio was used to record theme tunes and soundtracks for TV dramas including Jewel In The Crown, Brideshead Revisited and Sherlock Holmes. It also played host to numerous bands including The Beatles.

Weaver says: “It was a joy to premier our new album Modern Kosmology for Low Four TV set in the historical ITV studios in Manchester – a place where the Beatles rehearsed for their first ever TV performance. Kosmic vibez all around!”

Modern Kosmology was released in May via Fire Records and Weaver will head back out on the road from next month. View a full list of her tour dates below alone with the Old Granada Studios setlist.

Jane Weaver Old Granada Studios setlist

H>A>K Did You See Butterflies? Modern Kosmology Slow Motion Loops In The Secret Society The Architect Lightening Back I Wish

Jul 07: Jodrell Bank Bluedot Festival, UK

Jul 23: Liverpool International Music Festival, UK

Jul 29: London O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK (w/GOAT & The Moonlandingz )

Aug 05: Hoylake Skeleton Coast Festival, UK

Aug 26: Totnes Sea Change Festival, UK

Sep 23: Liverpool Psych Fest, UK

Oct 20: Ramsgate Music Hall, UK

Oct 21: Bristol Simple Things, UK

Oct 22: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Oct 23: Norwich Arts Centre, UK

Oct 25: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK

Oct 26: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 28: Nottingham Bodega Social Club, UK

Oct 29: Oxford The Bullingdon, UK

Oct 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 01: Stoke On Trent Sugarmill, UK

Nov 02: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Nov 03: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK

Nov 04: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Nov 10: Dublin Workmans Club, Ireland

Nov 11: Belfast Maple Leaf Club, UK

Nov 12: Utrecht Le Guess Who?, Netherlands

Nov 30: Manchester Ritz, UK

