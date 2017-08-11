Jane Weaver receives 3 AIM award nominations

Jane Weaver has been nominated in three categories at this year’s Association Of Independent Music Awards.

Weaver released her new album Modern Kosmology in May this year via Fire Records and for that she’s received a nomination for Independent Album Of The Year.

She’s also been shortlisted for Independent Track Of The Year for Slow Motion and in the Independent Breakthrough Of The Year category.

Weaver exclusively tells Prog: “I learn of this joyous news whilst listening to Bo Hansson in the heart of Alan Stivell’s rural Brittany.

“So in the words of the man himself, ‘Ma daoulagad entanet n’o deus mui a zaeloù’ – my swollen eyes have no more tears.”

The ceremony will take place at The Brewery, Clerkenwell, on September 5, with tickets for the night available via the official AIM website.

In June, Weaver released a live eight-song performance video which was filmed at the Old Granada Studios in Manchester.

Weaver will head out on the road later this month for dates across the UK and Ireland. Find a full list of her upcoming live shows below.

Aug 26: Totnes Sea Change Festival, UK

Sep 22: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany

Sep 23: Liverpool Psych Fest, UK

Oct 20: Ramsgate Music Hall, UK

Oct 21: Bristol Simple Things, UK

Oct 22: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Oct 23: Norwich Arts Centre, UK

Oct 25: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK

Oct 26: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 28: Nottingham Bodega Social Club, UK

Oct 29: Oxford The Bullingdon, UK

Oct 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 01: Stoke on Trent Sugarmill, UK

Nov 02: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Nov 03: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK

Nov 04: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Nov 10: Dublin Workmans Club, Ireland

Nov 11: Belfast Maple Leaf Club, UK

Nov 12: Utrecht Le Guess Who?, Netherlands

Nov 14: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 16: Offenbach Hafen 2, Germany

Nov 17: Berlin Privatclub, Germany

Nov 20: Prague Cafe V lese, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Zurich Papiersaal, Switzerland

Nov 24: Paris Supersonic, France

Nov 28: Bath Komedia, UK

Nov 29: Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

