Dream Theater announce new live album and share video for Pale Blue Dot

Dream Theater are preparing to release their ninth live album this autumn. Distant Memories – Live In London, out on November 27, was recorded during their February 2020 show at London's Hammersmith Apollo. The release contains material from last year's Distance Over Time as well as their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2 – Scenes From A Memory.

Says guitarist John Petrucci, “Whether you had a chance to see this tour in person and want to relive what was hopefully an awesome concert experience or enjoying the performance on video for the first time, Distant Memories – Live In London very accurately and very beautifully captures the energy and excitement we all felt together at the Apollo this past February.”

Distant Memories – Live In London is Dream Theater's first live album since 2014’s Breaking The Fourth Wall. The new release will be available as a 3-CD and 2 DVD multibox, a 3-CD and 2 Blu-Ray digipak with slipcase, a limited deluxe 3-CD + 2 Blu-Ray + 2 DVD Artbook and a limited 4-LP and 3-CD box set. The video components will also feature a Behind The Scenes look at the band as they get ready for the shows. All formats of Distant Memories – Live In London are now available to pre-order.

Tracklisting for Distant Memories – Live In London:

1. Untethered Angel

2. A Nightmare To Remember

3. Fall Into The Light

4. Barstool Warrior

5. In The Presence Of Enemies – Part 1

6. Pale Blue Dot

7. Scenes Live Intro

8. Scene One: Regression

9. Scene Two: I. Overture 1928

10. Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu

11. Scene Three: I. Through My Words

12. Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy

13. Scene Four: Beyond This Life

14. Scene Five: Through Her Eyes

15. Scene Six: Home

16. Scene Seven: I. The Dance Of Eternity

17. Scene Seven: II. One Last Time

18. Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On

19. Scene Nine: Finally Free

20. At Wit’s End

21. Paralyzed (Bonus Track)