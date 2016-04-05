James Hetfield in Metallica Kill 'Em All deluxe package unboxing video

Metallica have issued an unboxing video for their upcoming Kill ‘Em All deluxe box set.

The package includes four vinyl records, five CDs, one DVD, a book including rare photos, and a patch and frontman James Hetfield can be seen looking through the package in the video below.

The 1983 record and its follow-up, Ride The Lighting, are to be launched in limited-edition multi-disc box sets on April 15, to tie in with Record Store Day.

They’ll also issue benefit album Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite, Metallica! which was recorded at the Paris Bataclan in 2003. Proceeds will be donated to the victims of the terrorist attacks at the venue in November, in which 89 people died.

Meanwhile drummer Lars Ulrich – a lifelong fan of Deep Purple – has lauded the band as they enter into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 8 (Friday).

He tells Radio.com: “Deep Purple have probably been the primary musical backbone in my body ever since I first heard them when I was nine years old. They were an incredible live force that was just unparalleled at the time.

“Ritchie Blackmore, the lead guitar player – the legendary impulsive, unpredictable character – would always take the band in different directions. There was a lot of interesting push and pull between the players.

“I do believe that most people have heard me say that, ‘It’s long overdue for them to join the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’, but now they’re here: Hallelujah.”

Metallica are currently in the studio working on their 10th album. As ambassadors of this year’s Record Store Day, they’ll also play an exclusive show at Berkeley Rasputin Music in California on April 16 to mark the annual event.