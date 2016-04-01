Metallica announce record store show

Metallica will stage an exclusive performance at a California music shop to mark this year’s Record Store Day, they’ve confirmed.

The band, who are this year’s ambassadors for the annual event, will appear at Rasputin Music, Berkeley, on April 16.

Tickets can be won via the thrash icons’ fan club – membership is free – or by application at the store itself.

Drummer Lars Ulrich says: “Getting loud, noisy and sweaty at Rasputin’s transports Metallica right back to the core of its Bay Area beginnings. We can’t wait to celebrate Record Store Day while shaking up the East Bay old-school style.”

The band, who continue work on their 10th album, will launch a live charity record as their contribution to Record Store Day 2016. They’ll also release limited-edition box-set versions of their first two albums.

