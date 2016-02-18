Metallica extend first 2 albums

Metallica will release limited-edition, extended versions of their first two albums in April, they’ve confirmed.

And they’ve released two previously-unheard tracks to act as an example.

Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightning, from 1983 and 1984 respectively, will be available in remastered multi-disc deluxe box set editions, featuring previously unreleased recordings.

The packs also include pictures from the band’s personal archives, along with detailed articles written by people who witnessed the albums being made.

Kill ‘Em All will be available in a numbered set containing four vinyl records, five CDs, a DVD, book and patch. Ride The Lightning, also numbered, carries four vinyl records, six CDs, a DVD, book, mini-book of James Hetfield’s handwritten lyrics and three posters.

The albums will also be released in CD and vinyl versions. All are available for pre-order now, and hit shelves on April 15, to tie in with Record Store Day.

Kill ‘Em All box set

Vinyl: Kill ‘Em All (remastered)

Vinyl: Live at Espace Balard, Paris, Feb 9, 1984 (2-disc)

Vinyl: Jump In The Fire picture disc

CD: Kill ‘Em All (remastered)

CD: Interview and radio idents

CD: Rough mixes from Lars’ vault, bootleg tracks and remixes

CD: Live at J Bees Rock III, New York, Jan 20, 1984

CD: Live at the Keystone, Palo Alto, Oct 31, 1983

DVD: Live at the Metro, Chicago, Aug 12, 1983

Ride The Lightning box set

Vinyl: Ride The Lightning (remastered)

Vinyl: Live at Hollywood Palladium, Mar 10, 1984 (2-disc)

Vinyl: Creeping Death picture disc

CD: Ride The Lightning (remastered)

CD: Interviews

CD: Demos, rough mixes from Lars’ vault

CD: Live at Kabuki Theatre, San Francisco, Mar 15, 1985

CD: Live at the Lyceum Theatre, London, Dec 20, 1984

CD: Live at Castle Donington, Aug 17, 1985

DVD: Live at the Metal Hammer Festival, Germany, Sep 14, 1985; Live at MTV’s Day On The Green, Oakland, Aug 31, 1985; Danish TV