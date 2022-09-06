Jambinai share intense live video for Once More From That Frozen Bottom

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Korean experimental/post-rock innovators Jambinai will release four-track Apparition EP in November

(Image credit: Shin-joong Kim)

Korean experimental/post-rock innovators Jambinai have shared and intense live video for Once More From That Frozen Bottom, which you can watch below. The video was recorded at the the ARTE museum in Yeosu last year.

Once More From That Frozen Bottom is taken from the band's upcoming four-track Apparition EP which will be released through Bella Union Records on November 11.

“After [last album[ ONDA we saw 2020 as a new opportunity to work on a bigger stage," explains co-founder and band spokesman Lee Il-woo. "I personally wanted to release a new album and tour to exhaust the energy of ONDA and find new inspiration, but it didn’t work out that way. We didn’t find enough energy to make a full album yet, so for now we are releasing four songs.

“Jambinai have been making intense music for an intense group of devotees in invisible places,” the guitarist and vocalist adds. “Overall, I have tried to express a message of comfort to everyone living in a difficult time due to the pandemic and what’s going on in the world.”

You can view the new EP artwork and tracklisting below. Jambinai have also been announced as one of the headline acts for next year's Portals Festival.

(Image credit: Bella Union)

Jambinai: Apparition
1. Once More From That Frozen Bottom
2. From The Place Been Erased (featuring swja)
3. Until My Wings Turn To Ashes
4. Candlelight In Colossal Darkness

