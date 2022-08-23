And So I Watch You From Afar, Jambinai, VLMV announced for Portal 2023

Northern Ireland post-rock quartet And So I Watch You From Afar have been announced as one of the headline acts for next year's Portals Festival.

Next year's even sees the experimental and alternative music festival move from The Dome in Tufnel Park to the multi-stage venue EartH in Hackney, where it will take place on May 27 and 28.

Korean experimental/post-rock innovators Jambinai are also on the bill, playing their first UK show since 2019, as well as London-based ambient post-rock outfit VLMV, USA math rockers Shy, Low and Lakes.

"We're beyond excited to signal a new chapter for Portals Festival. Moving to EartH allows us to book some of the best live bands in the world like And So I Watch You From Afar and Jambinai who we've always dreamed of booking," says Festival Director Asher Kenton. "The new venue enables us to produce a better and more accessible experience for our audience."

Earlybird Weekend tickets are now on sale for £65. There are still over 30 more acts to be announced.

Get tickets.

