"It's a banger!" Swallow The Sun share video for anthemic new single MelancHoly

Finnish doomy proggers Swallow The Sun's new album Shining will be released in October

Swallow The Sun in 2024
You don't often hear Finnish dark prog metallers Swallow The Sun refer to their own songs as "bangers" but that's exactly what they've done with the aptly titled MelancHoly, which mixes different strains of the band's sound, prog, metal and goth into an impressively anthemic

The quintet, who have just shared a video for the new single, will release their latest album, Shining, through Century Media Records on October 18.

"This song talks about how melancholy can be comforting, safe and even a beautiful place," says guitarist Juha Raivio. "But when it turns into your God, it will surely kill you.”

“I’ve heard these days people call great and catchy songs bangers," adds vocalist Mikko Kotamäki. "Well, this one truly is one."

Shining was produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.), mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios) and recorded by Juho Räihä at SoundSpiral Audio, except vocals recorded by Dan Lancaster.

The band will also host a very unique and exclusive event at the Aleksanterin Teatteri in Helsinki on October 16. Their upcoming studio album Shining will be listened to in its entirety, before its official release. Please note Swallow The Sun will not perform at the event.

SWALLOW THE SUN - MelancHoly (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.