"It's a banger!" Swallow The Sun share video for anthemic new single MelancHoly

You don't often hear Finnish dark prog metallers Swallow The Sun refer to their own songs as "bangers" but that's exactly what they've done with the aptly titled MelancHoly, which mixes different strains of the band's sound, prog, metal and goth into an impressively anthemic

The quintet, who have just shared a video for the new single, will release their latest album, Shining, through Century Media Records on October 18.

"This song talks about how melancholy can be comforting, safe and even a beautiful place," says guitarist Juha Raivio. "But when it turns into your God, it will surely kill you.”

“I’ve heard these days people call great and catchy songs bangers," adds vocalist Mikko Kotamäki. "Well, this one truly is one."

Shining was produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.), mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios) and recorded by Juho Räihä at SoundSpiral Audio, except vocals recorded by Dan Lancaster.

The band will also host a very unique and exclusive event at the Aleksanterin Teatteri in Helsinki on October 16. Their upcoming studio album Shining will be listened to in its entirety, before its official release. Please note Swallow The Sun will not perform at the event.

Order tickets.

Pre-order Shining.