Swallow The Sun reveal new album Shining will be released in October

Finnish dark prog metallers Swallow The Sun have announced that they will release their latest album, Shining, through Century Media Records on October 18. At the same time the band have shared a video for new track What Have I Become, which you can watch below.

“After our last album it soon became clear to me that writing another Moonflowers album will kill me," guitarist Juha Raivio explains. "So, I made a quiet wish to myself that if there ever will be any new music then please have a little bit of mercy on yourself rather than be that infinite black hole that will suck out the rest of your remaining light and soul just for the sake of it. Musically this album shines like a glacier diamond and has that power and punch that feels like a kick in your face! While lyrically the album deals how fearing life will eventually kill you and how melancholy can become your God.

"We want to thank all the support and trust from Century Media, not to mention our insanely talented producer Dan Lancaster having the balls and guts to jump straight in the deep end with this band and get us out from our comfort zone. This album truly feels like a sunrise in the night sky."

Shining was produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.), mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios) and recorded by Juho Räihä at SoundSpiral Audio, except vocals recorded by Dan Lancaster.

Swallow The Sun will also host a very unique and exclusive event at the Aleksanterin Teatteri in Helsinki on October 16. Their upcoming studio album Shining will be listened to in its entirety, before its official release. Please note the band will not perform at the event.

"Very excited to go back to the very special theater, but this time enjoying the music as a listener," explains vocalist Mikko Kotamäki. "Also cool to meet everyone and talk about the Shining process and how it was working with such people as Dan! See you in Helsinki!"

Pre-order Shining.

Swallow The Sun: Shining

1. Innocence Was Long Forgotten

2. What I Have Become

3. MelancHoly

4. Under The Moon & Sun

5. Kold

6. November Dust

7. Velvet Chains

8. Tonight Pain Believes

9. Charcoal Sky

10. Shining