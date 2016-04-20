Issues release Coma video

Issues have released a music video for their track Coma.

The song is taken from the band’s forthcoming record Headspace, due out on May 20. It can be pre-ordered via their webstore.

Issues underwent a lineup change last year after keyboardist Tyler ‘Scout’ Acord took a step back to pursue other projects – but he assured fans he would return to the band to write new records.

Frontman Tyler Carter said: “Scout’s gotta get back to making beats, get that deal, get those placements. But this only means that the future of Issues could be a lot brighter than expected – because now my boy can really develop his sound more, and as we remember, Issues started with the development of Scout combined with metalcore, combined with pop.”

Issues will kick off a string of shows in the US and Europe with appearances at all three Slam Dunk festivals in Leeds, Birmingham and Hatfield next month.

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 24: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

May 25: London Koko, UK

May 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

May 27: Glasgow Garage, UK

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hatfield Forum, UK

May 31: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jun 01: Antwerp Muziekcentrum, Belgium

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 24: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 10: Hartford Dodge Music Center, CT

Jul 11: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA