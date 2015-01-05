Issues reveal lineup change

Issues keyboardist Tyler ‘Scout’ Acord won’t tour with the band this year, he’s confirmed – but his departure isn’t permanent.

The US metalcore outfit take to the road across Europe starting in March and have lined up 11 UK dates – but Acord has announced he’s stepped back from live commitments to concentrate on other musical projects.

However, he’s still part of the band and will join them later this month to begin work on the follow-up to their self-titled debut album which launched last year via Rise Records.

He says in a statement: “This decision has come from a very deep place in my heart, and was in no way an easy one to make. The reasons are simply because I want to be able focus on other things musically.

“Touring as keys and turntables in a band is fun but isn’t what I want to be doing with my career. I have a passion for music production and drums and want to see how far I can take them. However, I will still play the same roll I’ve always had in the studio with Issues, helping to write and co produce the record.”

Frontman Tyler Carter, who recently recorded a cover of Paramore’s Ain’t It Fun, says he’s fully supportive of Acord’s decision as it will benefit the band’s sound in the future.

He says: “This dude is my best friend, and he’s one of the most talented and charismatically innovative people I’ve ever known. I think he sees the same in me and that’s why we’ve been able to do so much with this music.

“However, I know he has dreams, and no one should ever put their original aspirations in a box forever. He’s gotta get back to making beats, get that deal, get those placements. But this only means that the future of Issues could be a lot brighter than expected, because now my boy can really develop his sound more, and as we remember, Issues started with the development of Scout combined with metalcore, combined with pop.”

He adds: “Now that he has time to build himself as a producer, this only means the enhancement of the original formula you all grew to love. I love you brother, and I’m stoked for the future.”

In November, Issues launched the Diamond Dreams EP featuring eight tracks, most of which are reworked versions of songs from 2012’s Black Diamonds EP.

Mar 29: Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Mar 30: Portsmouth Guildhall

Mar 31: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 02: Manchester Academy

Apr 03: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 04: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 06: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 07: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 08: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 10: London Forum

Apr 11: London Forum