Why not give your loved ones a Slayer card this Christmas?

Christmas is a time for caring, sharing and crying at sentimental television adverts. Pessimists, however, will moan that the religious holiday has become too commercial and will often just stand with their arms folded until Boxing Day.

Maybe we have lost all sight of what Christmas is truly about. Maybe the whole thing has become too commercial. Maybe your moaning mate has got a point after all. But maybe, just maybe, artist Dominic Sohor can change all that.

Last year, he released a series of Slayer-themed Christmas cards, featuring nods to Reign In Blood, Seasons In The Abyss, and Hell Awaits. Our friends at Metal Hammer fell over themselves in a giddy panic. For a fleeting moment, we saw a glimpse of the true meaning of Christmas and it largely featured cosy images of Hell.

This year, Dominic has turned to Slayer’s iffy debut album artwork for inspiration.

“I think everybody now accepts that Slayer is as much a part of Christmas as mince pies and eggnog, so I felt it was my duty to draw another Slayer-inspired card design; this time based on Show No Mercy,” says Dominic. “As you can see, I’ve tried to keep the artwork in keeping with the original’s rather unusual style.”

Indeed, the cartoon Baphomet in leather speedos has been given Santa’s outfit and is surrounded with coloured lights. The result is something altogether less evil than the original. God bless us all.

Check out the So, So Merry card and the other designs in the gallery below.

You can check out more of Dominic’s artwork on his official website and buy the cards here.

