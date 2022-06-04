Is Peter Gabriel's new album finally going to be released?

By ( ) published

Drummer Manu Kache tells French newspaper Ouest-France that the new album will be out later this year and there'll be a tour for 2023!

Peter Gabriel
(Image credit: Peter Gabriel)

The long wait (currently at 20 years!) for Peter Gabriel's much awaited new solo album, the follow-up to 2002's Up, may be drawing to a close, according to quotes from French drummer Manu Katche, who has been recording with Gabriel, guitarist David Rhodes and bassist Tony Levin, on. what is carrying the working title I/O.

Asked in French daily newspaper Ouest-France, what he has been working on, Katche replied: "I will release a new album with Peter Gabriel at the end of the year and we will tour the United States and Europe in 2023. I will also record a new album and release a book – with [French publishers] Éditions Grasset, which will be introspective."

This would seem to back up quotes Gabriel himself made to Italian news magazine SPECCHIO that he was working on new material as well as posting pictures of himself with Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katche at Real World studios on his Instagram page.

The Wikipedia page for I/O reports that between 17 and 23 new songs have been worked on.

Watch this space...

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.