"I’m slowly building up towards a new album." David Gilmour hopes to have a new record out "within the next year or two."

David Gilmour says that he hopes to have a new album out "within the next year or two".



"I’m slowly building up towards a new album," Gilmour tells Rolling Stone, "and I have quite a bit of material that is in some sort of formative stage. That’s what’s keeping me busy at the moment."

Gilmour's most recent album, Luck and Strange, was released last September. It became his third UK number one album, repeating the chart success enjoyed by 2006's On An Island, and 2015's Rattle That Lock.

When Rolling Stone writer Andy Greene points out that there tends to be quite a gap between Gilmour's solo records, the 79-year-old musicians replies, "It’s always my intention to be a bit quicker, and I suspect this one will be a bit quicker. But you never can tell. Within the next year or two."

Asked if he's likely to tour a new record, Gillmour says, "I guess I’ll probably do it. I probably wouldn’t mind doing something again on a similar level to this one. I’m afraid I will not be schlepping around all the cities of America, South America, Europe, and the rest of the world. That’s for the young folk."

Last year, Gilmour told Mojo magazine that he had accumulated "a trove of stuff" for a new record, “bits and pieces of songs, some of which I rather like.”

Also last year, in an interview with Guitar Player, Gilmour stated that his journey with Pink Floyd is over.

“I put the whole Pink Floyd thing to bed many, many years ago,” he said. “I mean, it’s impossible to go back there without Rick [Wright, Floyd's late keyboardist], and I wouldn’t want to. It’s all done.

“I’m very happy and satisfied with the little team I’ve got around me these days. We had a lot of offers to go and tour and so on and so forth, but I’m in this selfishly lucky position of having more than enough money and having had more than enough fame. I just don’t need that stuff these days.”

Asked by Rolling Stone if there is anything left in the Pink Floyd vault that he'd want to see released, Gilmour replies, "The entire Pink Floyd catalog... these desk tapes, all sorts of stuff is now out of my hands. Whatever Sony wants to do with it is what will happen."



"And I’m thrilled to not have that responsibility," he adds, "and to have a life that is more peaceful and at peace with itself than all the arguing and aggravation that’s gone along with helping to curate that over the last 40 or 50 years."



Gilmour's new concert film, Live At The Circus Maximus, will be shown in cinemas and IMAX worldwide on September 17.



In addition, a new Gilmour live album, The Luck And Strange Concerts, is being released through Sony Music on October 17. It features 23 songs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends tracks from Luck And Strange with Pink Floyd classics.

