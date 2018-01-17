King 810’s Killem All video back on YouTube after "hate speech" claims

Earlier this week, King 810’s video for their 2014 track Killem All was taken down by YouTube for violating their community guidelines.
The streaming giant reported they took the decision due to it containing “hate speech” – something the band’s frontman David Gunn strongly denied, calling the video and music “artistic expression” and “social commentary.”
Now, YouTube have reversed their decision and reinstated the video – and Gunn has responded.
He says: “The authoritarians at YouTube have put our Killem All video back up with an age restriction.
“We all know the science doesn’t support this as an effective solution and you have to wonder if this would’ve went another way had we not the influence or means we do. Either way, this is all we can ask for. Thanks y’all.”
In December, King 810 released an EP titled Queen and will tour across the UK throughout February. Find details below.
King 810 2018 UK tour dates
Feb 14: Norwich Epic Studios
Feb 15: Bristol Thekla
Feb 16: Birmingham Asylum 2
Feb 17: Leeds Key Club
Feb 18: Newcastle O2 Academy 2
Feb 20: Glasgow King Tut’s
Feb 21: Manchester Rebellion
Feb 22: London Underworld
Feb 23: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Feb 24: Oxford O2 Academy 2