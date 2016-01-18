Iron Maiden reveal Legacy Of The Beast video game

Iron Maiden are to launch their own video game called Legacy Of The Beast this summer.

The metal giants have teamed up with games developers Roadhouse Interactive and 50cc Games on the project, which is a described as an RPG (role-playing game) for iOS and Android.

Vancouver-based Roadhouse Interactive worked with Maiden’s management firm Phantom Music Management and were given wide access to the band’s vaults while developing the game – which they say is “an action-packed, free-to-play RPG steeped in Iron Maiden mythology.”

Roadhouse CEO James Hursthouse says: “As a lifelong fan, I have always thought that Maiden’s music, lyrics and cast of characters would provide the perfect basis for a deep RPG experience.

“With this game we’re creating an outstanding RPG that will appeal to all mobile gamers, including those discovering Maiden for the first time.”

Players take on the role of the band’s iconic mascot, Eddie, in his many forms - each with unique abilities. Players explore new worlds, travel through time, and battle a cast of characters drawn from the catalogue of Maiden’s albums and art.

Gameplay is said to be enhanced with a soundtrack using songs spanning the band’s entire career, including previously unheard live recordings of Iron Maiden classics adapted for the game by engineer Tony Newton under the watchful eye of bassist and founding member Steve Harris.

Harris says: “We always thought Maiden’s music and imagery with Eddie could be perfect for gaming and it’s something we have been looking at doing again since Ed Hunter in 1999. Now in 2016 it can all be done on a smartphone which makes it even more accessible for all our fans and also all the gamers out there.”

Roadhouse previously worked on a series of hit action sports titles for Red Bull Media House, Warhammer 40,000: Carnage, a Games Workshop ARPG, and Food Battle.

Maiden revealed a browser-based game based on their Speed Of Light video in August last year. The promo featured Eddie making his way through a series of video game-style events. The band released their latest album The Book Of Souls last year and launch a world tour in March, which includes their first ever shows in China and a headline slot at Download.

For full details on Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, visit the game’s website.

