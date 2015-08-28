Iron Maiden launch Speed Of Light video game

Iron Maiden have released an 8-bit video game based on the promo for their single Speed Of Light.

The metal giants issued the video for the track earlier this month – giving fans a taste of the group’s first new music in five years. The song is taken from upcoming double album The Book Of Souls, released on September 4.

Director Llexi Leon was inspired by retro video games and has described the result as the best work of his career.

Now fans can play the role of Maiden’s mascot Eddie in the Speed Of Light browser-based video game, available at the band’s website.

This week Maiden confirmed they would tour the world in 2016 onboard a new and improved Ed Force One, to be piloted by frontman Bruce Dickinson.

THE BOOK OF SOULS TRACKLIST

Disc 1 01. If Eternity Should Fail 02. Speed Of Light 03. The Great Unknown 04. The Red And The Black 05. When The River Runs Deep 06. The Book Of Souls Disc 2 01. Death Or Glory 02. Shadows Of The Valley 03. Tears Of A Clown 04. The Man Of Sorrows 05. Empire Of The Clouds