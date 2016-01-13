Iron Maiden confirm China dates

Iron Maiden have confirmed two dates in China as part of The Book Of Souls world tour.

The shows – on April 24 at the Beijing LeSports Center and April 26 at the Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena – mark the band’s first-ever appearances in the country. Tickets go on sale at 2pm on January 19 at www.damai.cn

Maiden released their 16th album The Book Of Souls last year and announced a widespread tour during which the band and crew will travel onboard a new and improved Ed Force One, piloted by frontman Bruce Dickinson. They’ll also headline Download on June 12.

Meanwhile, Dickinson has revealed he’s to launch a limited-edition beer at the end of 2016. The ale is described as being “somewhere between a stout and a porter” and the singer has given it the thumbs up after a tasting session.

The beer will be produced by Chesire-based Robinsons Brewery, who also make Maiden’s Trooper and Trooper 666 beers.

Dave Shack, managing director of Maiden’s management firm Phantom Music, says they plan to launch one seasonal or limited-edition ale every year.

He adds: “This isn’t a cash grab. This isn’t about making millions of pounds from beer. This is about making a quality product that corroborates the band’s position as a great British export and a very proud British institution.”