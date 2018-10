Iron Maiden add dates to 2016 world tour

Iron Maiden have added a string of South American dates and a show in the Netherlands to their 2016 world tour.

The metal giants hit the road next year in support of latest album The Book Of Souls onboard a new and improved Ed Force One, to be piloted by frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Maiden will play 12 dates in South America in March, including two shows each in Mexico and Argentina, as well as five in Brazil. They’ll perform at Arnhem’s GelreDome in the Netherlands in June.

A run of North American dates, as well as shows in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, were announced previously.

IRON MAIDEN BOOK OF SOULS SOUTH AMERICAN TOUR 2016

Mar 01: Monterrey Teatro Banamex, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Mar 06: San Salvador Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez, El Salvador

Mar 08: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, Costa Rica

Mar 11: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Mar 13: Cordoba Estadio Mario Kempes, Argentina

Mar 15: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Argentina

Mar 17: Rio De Janeiro HSBC Arena, Brazil

Mar 19: Belo Horizonte Esplanada Do Mineirao, Brazil

Mar 22: Brasilia Nilson Nelson Arena, Brazil

Mar 24: Fortaleza Ginasio Olimpico, Brazil

Mar 26: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Feb 24: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Feb 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Feb 28: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Mar 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 05: Detroit Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Apr 06: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 11: Tacoma Dome, WA

Apr 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands (new date)

