Test your knowledge of The Beast with Metal Hammer’s ultimate Iron Maiden quiz
Hallowed be thy name if you can get these 20 fiendish questions about Iron Maiden correct
We can’t think of a veteran metal band that has a more rabid following than Iron Maiden. Since their blockbuster debut in 1980, The Beast have become, arguably, one of the biggest cult acts in the world: rejecting radio airplay, fashion trends and fancy award ceremonies, but fostering a fanbase that’s only grown with each passing generation.
Thanks to the passionate and enormous legions they have, there will definitely be a host of people who tell you they know everything there is to know about Iron Maiden. Well, if you’re one of those people, this is where you can test your mettle (or metal). Below are 20 questions that will sort the fakers from the troopers.
