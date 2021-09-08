Iron Maiden release epic animated video for single Stratego

Iron Maiden have released the video for their latest single, Stratego.

The single is the second to be taken from Iron Maiden's 17th studio album, Senjutsu, which was released earlier this month via Parlophone.

Stratego, originally released last month ahead of the album launch, is archetypal Maiden, with typically galloping rhythms and a rambunctious vocal from Bruce Dickinson. Written by founder/bassist Steve Harris and guitarist Janick Gers, it tells a story of warring tribes in ancient Japan.

The animated video, made by Swedish Director Gustaf Holtenas, the follows the epic promo which accompanied lead single The Writing On The Wall.

Check out the video below:

It was revealed earlier today that Maiden are in a neck-and-neck race to the top of the UK album charts, battling US rapper Drake for the coveted top spot. At time of publishing there were roughly 8000 sales between the two albums, with Iron Maiden narrowly edging it. However, to ensure chart victory, Senjustu will be available to download for £4.99 via Amazon or iTunes for the next 24 hours, with discounts also being placed on many physical copies.

The new issue of Metal Hammer brings you the ultimate lowdown on Iron Maiden’s new album, and includes a giant Maiden poster, Maiden fridge magnets and a Maiden art print. It's available to buy online.