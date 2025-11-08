Iron Maiden team up with West Ham United for joint 50th anniversary football jersey

Iron Maiden have joined forces with West Ham United Football Club and released a top that celebrates the band's 50th year since their formation and the 50th anniversary of the club's 1975 FA Cup win.

The jersey, which sports the famous claret and blue colours of West Ham and is from the ‘Die With Your Boots On’ football clothing range, is available now for £70.

It comes after the band and football club previously celebrated the shared anniversaries when Maiden played a sold-out concert at West Ham's home, the London Stadium.

Maiden bassist Steve Harris is a lifelong 'Hammers' fan and wore the jersey at that London Stadium show – as did the band's mascot Eddie.

The jersey features the 1975 cup final badge, the Iron Maiden logo across the front, and IMFC on the right breast. The back features the number 11 and the collaborative Hammer & Bass guitar logo.

Recalling the 1975 FA Cup final,. Harris says: "I wasn’t at the game but what great memories. Two goals from Alan Taylor and we won it! Frank Lampard and Pat Holland were in the team who used to coach me as a junior as well! Come on You Irons!"

And on the London Stadium show, he adds: "The day really was something special and I didn’t really take it all in until much later. We’d been wearing that shirt in all our football matches during the season across Europe, including the game at West Ham United’s amazing, redeveloped community hub ‘The Foundry’, so it just felt like the right thing to do.

"There were so many of our previous football shirts in the crowd – I hope fans grab this one too to remind them of that day."