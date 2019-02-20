Iron Maiden launch video for the latest in their Studio Collection Remastered series

Iron Maiden have released a video trailer for the next batch of releases in The Studio Collection Remastered CD series.

The band launched Iron Maiden, Killers, The Number Of The Beast and Piece Of Mind back in November.

And, on March 22, the next four albums in the series will launch in the shape of Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and No Prayer For The Dying.

The collection follows on from the band’s 2014-2017 vinyl releases, and are from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-resolution digital albums.

The new trailer plays snippets from some of the albums’ best-loved tracks and shows the artwork and packaging, including the Somewhere In Time-era Eddie figure and accompanying patch.

Check it out below.

Maiden bassist Steve Harris said: "We’ve wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015.

“I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now too.”

The next set of releases are due to launch in April on a date still to be confirmed, and will include Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI and Brave New World.

Find a full list below.

Iron Maiden: The Studio Collection Remastered CD Series

1st batch: November 16, 2018

Iron Maiden / Killers / The Number Of The Beast (option of standard or collectors boxset edition including The Number Of The Beast Eddie figurine and patch / Piece Of Mind

2nd batch: March 22

Powerslave / Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son / No Prayer For The Dying

3rd batch April 2019 date TBC

Fear Of The Dark (standard/collectors) / The X Factor / Virtual XI / Brave New World

4th batch June 2019 date TBC

Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier / The Book Of Souls