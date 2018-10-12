Iron Maiden will revisit their past with new CD series

Iron Maiden have announced that they’ll revisit all 16 of their studio albums in a new CD series.

Titled The Studio Collection Remastered, they follow on from the band’s 2014-2017 vinyl releases, with the CDs featuring the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital albums.

The albums will launch in chronological order in batches of four over the course of the next nine months, and will start on November 16 with the release of Iron Maiden, Killers, The Number Of The Beast and Piece Of Mind.

Once CD from each batch will also be optionally available in a specially designed box which will include a 1:24 scale figure of Maiden mascot Eddie and a patch.

Maiden bassist Steve Harris says: "We’ve wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015.

“I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now too.”

The first batch is now available for pre-order from Amazon - find a full list of releases below.

Iron Maiden - The Studio Collection Remastered

Iron Maiden: The Studio Collection Remastered CD Series

1st batch: November 16th

Iron Maiden / Killers / The Number Of The Beast (option of standard or collectors boxset edition including The Number Of The Beast Eddie figurine and patch / Piece Of Mind

2nd batch: Feb 2019 date TBC

Powerslave / Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son / No Prayer For The Dying

3rd batch April 2019 date TBC

Fear Of The Dark (standard/collectors) / The X Factor / Virtual XI / Brave New World

4th batch June 2019 date TBC

Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier / The Book Of Souls