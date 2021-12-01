Iron Maiden announce 23 new Legacy Of The Beast shows for 2022

Iron Maiden have announced their return to North America, revealing that they will play 23 arena/amphitheatre shows in autumn 2022 as part of their hugely successful The Legacy Of The Beast tour.

The dates will kick off in El Paso, Texas on September 11, and run through to October 27, climaxing at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The trek will see Maiden debut songs from this year’s Senjutsu album alongside a host of deathless metal anthems.

Manager Rod Smallwood says: “Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium tour for The Legacy Of The Beast, and the new show will be even more spectacular: so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we decided to take it back to our fans in North America too, but in cities or venues we didn’t play in 2019, including some we haven’t visited in many years like El Paso, Spokane, Sioux Falls, Columbus, Hamilton, Ottawa and Greensboro.

“We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist,” Smallwood continues, “to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of Legacy Of The Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the ‘hits’ and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest - but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu ‘world’ we are adding.”

Frontman Bruce Dickinson adds, “We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years. I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy Tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!”

The newly-announced 2022 shows will take place at:



Sep 11: Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX

Sep 13: Moody Center Austin, TX

Sep 15: Bok Center, Tulsa OK

Sep 17: Ball Arena, Denver CO

Sep 19: Usana Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City UT

Sep 21: Honda Center, Anaheim CA

Sep 25: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Sep 27: Concord Pavilion, Concord, CA

Sep 29: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Sep 30: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Oct 03: Denny Sannford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oct 05: United Center, Chicago, IL

Oct 07: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Oct 09: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Oct 11: Scotiabank Centre, Toronto, ON

Oct 12: FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON

Oct 15: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Oct 17: DCU Center, Worchester, MA

Oct 19: UBA Arena, Belmont Park, NY

Oct 21: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Oct 23: Capitol One Arena, Washington, DC

Oct 25: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Oct 27: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL



Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through to 10pm EST on December 5. Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, December 8 at 10am local. There will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden fan club members beginning December 7 at 10am local.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale on December 10 at 10am local time.