The epic story of Iron Maiden's Senjutsu: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

This month we celebrate the return of Iron Maiden as they release their first album in six years, Senjutsu, by talking to Bruce Dickinson, Adrian Smith and Nicko McBrain. And for UK readers, there's something extra: an official Senjetsu laptop sticker.

We also pays tribute to the gentleman drummer from the Greatest Rock And Roll Band In The World, the late Charlie Watts.

Elsewhere, we engage in some deep talk with Ginger Wildheart; try to find out what makes Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti tick; take a look at some of the greatest moments that happened on stage involving a guitar; and much more besides.

The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

Iron Maiden

Of course, every band and artist will tell you that their latest record is something special. Iron Maiden are no different – except that with the proggy Senjutsu they are right. We talk to Bruce Dickinson, Adrian Smith and Nicko McBrain about old dogs and a very good new trick.

Charlie Watts

The world of not just rock but of mourns music the passing of the jazz drummer who for more than 50 years laid down the beat with The Greatest Rock’N’Roll Band In The World, the Rolling Stones.

Ginger Wildheart

His is the story of the young Geordie who grew up with a violent stepfather, eventually escaped into the redemptive arms of rock’n’roll, and went on to become a prolific and acclaimed songwriter whose music has embraced rock, pop, punk, thrash, country, metal and more. All this and more in the Classic Rock Interview.

Great Live Guitar Moments

In the long history of electric guitar playing, there have been magical moments when the planets must have been aligned, the guitarist’s playing was truly inspired, or a piece of showmanship flashed like lightening. We take a look at some of the best, including…

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi’s brief, supernova career is full of occasions when the world seemed to stand still, but the guitar-meets-lighter-fuel-meets-matches at Monterey surely tops them all.

Eric Clapton

Is his double solo on Crossroads by Cream at Winterland in ’68 one of the most electrifying on any live album?

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Gibson Les Paul Custom in hand, the sheer ferocity in The Godmother Of Rock’n’Roll’s playing in the mid-60s is phenomenal, even by today’s standards.

Ritchie Blackmore

Yes, he was often fond of a bit of guitar abuse. But nothing like when he lost his shit playing with Deep Purple at the California Jam in 1974.

Dimebag Darrell

A video from Pantera’s second-album tour in 1984 when the guitarist was just 18 best showcases just what a world-beating talent he was at such a young age.

Prince

Playing on While My Guitar Gently Weeps at a George Harrison tribute show, he delivered a searing, Hendrix-channelling extended solo that was sheer brilliance.

Stevie Ray Vaughan

At the 1982 Montreux Jazz Festival where he was booed by some blues ‘purists’, his response was to floor almost everyone with a spine-tingling display of guitar virtuosity.

Mr. Big

After their monster hit To Be With You, they never looked back. But, shackled by that untypical ballad that came to define them, they were never really able to move forward.

Tremonti

Taking the pulse of a world turned to ashes, Mark Tremonti’s fifth album with his own band was born from self-doubt, fears for his unborn child – and a local karaoke bar.

Classic Rock 293 (Left: outer wallet, Right: magazine cover) (Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Songs: Jane’s Addiction

How Been Caught Stealing turned LA’s weirdest band into the godfathers of alternative rock.

Q&A: Samantha Fish

The Kansas City gunslinger on smashing up guitars, shooting down sexists and shaking off the covid blues.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Blacktop Mojo

Among other things, for them the South is both home and inspiration, they love grunge, and they’re known for their cover of a Phil Collins song.

Reviews

New albums from Iron Maiden, Roger Taylor, Yes, Tremonti, Lindsey Buckingham, Ministry, Howlin Rain, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Pond, The Killers, Andrew W.K/.… Reissues from Black Sabbath, Mötley Crüe, Genesis, Uriah Heep, Ozzy Osbourne, Marillion, Thunder, Small Faces, Spirit, Garbage… DVDs, films and books on Eddie Van Halen, The Who, Dave Grohl, David Bowie, Barry Adamson… Live reviews of Judas Priest, The Wildhearts, Kreator, Devin Townsend, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, Orange Goblin and the rest of the best of year’s Bloodstock…

Back To Live

With gigs and festivals taking place again, we talk to Adam Parsons of Siren Artist Management, promoter Stephen Stanley of Solid Entertainments, and Empyre. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Melissa Etheridge

The singer, guitarist and songwriter on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to her.

