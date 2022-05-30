IQ release new live video for Shallow Bay

UK prog rockers IQ have released a new live video of the band performing Shallow Bay, which you can watch in full below.

The live performance of the song, which originally featured on 2019's Resistance album, was recorded at the band's legendary IQ 'Eastmas' Bash at the Boerderij, Zoetermeer on April 9, earlier this year.

IQ will celebrate their 40th year in existence with their ‘IQ40’ show at the Islington Assembly Hall on June 11. The show was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed due to continued uncertainty in the live sector due to the Covid pandemic.

"We’re actually in our 41st year now but that doesn’t have quite the same ring to it," laughs guitarist Mike Holmes.

