IQ release new live video for Shallow Bay

IQ perform their 40th anniversary live show at London's Islington Assembly Hall on June 11

UK prog rockers IQ have released a new live video of the band performing Shallow Bay, which you can watch in full below.

The live performance of the song, which originally featured on 2019's Resistance album, was recorded at the band's legendary IQ 'Eastmas' Bash at the Boerderij, Zoetermeer on April 9, earlier this year.

IQ will celebrate their 40th year in existence with their ‘IQ40’ show at the Islington Assembly Hall on June 11. The show was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed due to continued uncertainty in the live sector due to the Covid pandemic.

"We’re actually in our 41st year now but that doesn’t have quite the same ring to it," laughs guitarist Mike Holmes.

Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.