IQ postpone their 40th anniversary London show until 2022

IQ have blamed uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic for their decision to delay their 40th anniversary show in London. The band have issued the following statement:

"Having given this a great deal of thought and careful consideration, we’ve agreed with the promoter that we should postpone our 40th anniversary show in London on September 4 until next year.

“The rescheduled date will be June 11, 2022, at the Islington Assembly Hall. Tickets will be valid for the new date.

“This is really disappointing for us all and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by this decision but, with so many variables still surrounding Covid and with social distancing rules in the future still unclear, we feel this is the safest option for everyone. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you next year."

IQ currently have a handful of shows scheduled for autumn/winter 2021 and 2022, which they hope will still be able to go ahead. They last performed live in January 2020 and were due to continue touring their most recent album, Resistance.