Iona release trailer video for epic new box set

Celtic prog pioneers Iona will have a 17-disc box set, The Book Of Iona, released through Gonzo Multimedia on June 20. The band have released a trailer video which you can watch below.

The Book Of Iona will contain every Iona studio album, all of which feature a companion disc which guitarist Dave Bainbridge has personally overseen the assembly of. These include rare and unreleased studio recordings, different mixes, original demo recordings from when the songs were first written, plus new (mainly instrumental) recordings of many Iona songs featuring all Iona band members from each era of the bands history.

The box set will also include a 24-page A4 book full of previously unseen photos of the band and recently written sleeve notes to accompany each disc, a signed and numbered certificate and reproduction memorabilia and publicity photos as well as a poster.

Pre-order The Book Of Iona.