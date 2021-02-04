Intrøspect premiere video for new single Mjolnir

Sydney based prog metal quintet Intrøspect have premiered the video for their brand new single Mjolnir with Prog. The track is taken from the bands upcoming second EP, Midnight Sun, which is slated for released on March 19.

"Mjolnir takes its name from the Norse god Thor’s famous hammer, which grants him devastating power, and the ability to bend the forces of nature to his will," the band comment. "The song makes the case that we (as humans) now possess these godlike powers, but are not yet evolved enough to use them wisely - we are gods without grace.



"The emotional through line of the song is one of anger; anger at the misuse of our technological powers, in the destruction of life on earth. This is our first song written primarily by lead guitarist Loko McDonald, and is the beginning of a new sound for Intrøspect, found in Loko’s ability to blend and arrange complex piano-led chord progressions with mechanically precise complex rhythms."



Guitarist and Mjolnir video director Jamie McVicker adds: “For the Mjolnir video, It was important to create an image of the band that reflected the step up we’ve taken since the last EP, and provide a futuristic backdrop for the performance, mixed in with imagery from nature, and the earth from space. The aim was really to drive home the scale of the song’s interlinked themes; technological ascension & environmental genocide - the mark we are leaving on the earth , for better or worse."

Midnight Sun, described as a 29-minute adventure through triumph, adversity, heartbreak & reverence, has been recorded with returning collaborator Chris Blancato (Northlane) and mixed from the UK by George Lever (Sleep Token, Loathe, Wovenwar).

Pre-orders will be open soon.