Into It Over It & Modern Baseball to tour UK

Evan Thomas Weiss is bringing his solo project Into It Over It to the UK as part of a joint tour with Modern Baseball.

The two acts will be joined by Tiny Moving Parts for their European jaunt, which includes five British dates in March.

Into It Over It released second album Intersections in 2013, while Modern Baseball’s second album You’re Gonna Miss It All was released this year.

Mar 24: Southampton Joiners

Mar 25: Manchester Sound Control

Mar 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Mar 27: Glasgow Stereo

Mar 28: London Tufnell Park Dome

Mar 29: Bristol The Fleece