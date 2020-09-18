TesseracT singer among the final wave of acts announced for Radar Festival 2021

Radar Festival have finalised the line-up of their second edition which will take place in Guildford, Surrey on July 30 and 31, 2021 – two years after the very successful inaugural event. TesseracT vocalist Daniel Tompkins, Intervals, Palm Reader and newcomers Entro-P have all been added to the bill.

Say the festival organisers, “It’s great to finally be able to share our updated line-up with everyone! Ever since Intervals couldn’t make our 2019 edition of the festival, they’ve been an act we’ve wanted to get back as soon as we possibly could. And with Plini no longer able to make next year, we really thought the timing and fit was just right.

"The addition of Daniel Tompkins performing his first ever live show of his solo material is also a really big thing for us. The album [Castles, released in 2019] is already unique and to now know UK virtuoso and composer Chimp Spanner is joining him on stage only excites us more so.”

Radar’s 2021 line-up also includes Haken, Conjurer and Jakub Zytecki, and will mark the debut UK performance for Dirty Loops.

The event, which was due to take place in August, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and a crowdfunding campaign was launched to help recover incurred costs. Organisers have now announced that the festival crew will receive 20 percent of the proceeds that are raised.

The organisers add: “We'd also like to thank everyone for their help and support with our Crowdfunder which draws to a close soon. We cannot believe the amount of love people have shown us as a festival, despite its infancy. That’s been really bewildering for all of us. And we’re so close to our goal too! 2020 has sure had its downs but it’s paved the way to a fantastic 2021 for everything we’re trying to achieve."

Weekend tickets are now on sale for the event.