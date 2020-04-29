Protest The Hero return with video for new single The Canary

US prog metallers Protest The hero have released a video for their brand new single The Canary (named after Amelia Earheart's bright yellow bi-plane. Earheart was of course the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo by plane).

The track is taken from the quartet's upcoming album Palimpsst, the band's first new album since 2016's Pacific Myth, which will be released through Spinefarm on June 19. You can watch the video for The Canary in full below.

“Palimpsest is by far the most challenging record we have worked on," says guitarist Luke Hoskin. "The writing and recording process saw so many delays, it's honestly hard to keep them straight. We are very proud of how each hurdle was handled though, and the end result is a record that we believe is deserving of such an endeavour.”

“This record was extremely difficult for me personally,” adds frontman Rody Walker. “With my first child on the way, I built a studio in my basement to ensure I wasn’t leaving my wife alone with a new child for weeks on end. I haven’t left my house since. What made it most difficult was the change in my voice.

"During our final tour, just before we were set to start recording, I blew my voice out, and it didn’t come back. I spent a long time fighting with it trying to bounce back and failing. Finally, through coaching and rehearsal, I got it back into shape. For the first time in my life, singing felt like an actual job and I’m still pissed about it. I have never worked harder to put out music in my life and I am extremely proud of the product.”

Pre-order Palimpsest.

(Image credit: Spinefarm)

Protest The Hero: Palimpsest

1. The Migrant Mother

2. The Canary

3. From The Sky

4. All Hands

5. The Fireside

6. Soliloquy

7. Reverie

8. Little Snakes

9. Gardenias

10. Rivet