Inglorious announce live album MMXXI Live At The Phoenix

Brit-rockers Inglorious are to release a live album. MMXXI Live At The Phoenix was recorded last year at at the Exeter Phoenix in Exeter, UK, and captures the band as they returned to the road on the We Will Ride tour after spending more than a year on the sidelines.

“This album is a real true representation of what this band is now," exclaims from Nathan James. "After the 18 months of doing no shows, I believe you can hear just how excited we are to finally be playing live again. It's also the first time we have played many of these songs."



"The team involved were amazing and the whole process took very little time to mix. It's a proper live rock album and I truly believe the visuals on the DVD really have captured the energy of Inglorious.

"I am so proud of this album and it's really cool for people who haven't yet seen us live to hear these guys playing the songs that have been around long before they joined the band. It's musically tight, loud, and the tracklist features songs from all of our five albums so far.”

MMXXI Live At The Phoenix is set for release on CD/DVD, LP, Blu-ray, and digital formats on April 8, and is available to pre-order from the Inglorious store. The first single from the collection, I Don’t Need Your Loving, can be witnessed in all its obvious majesty below.

Inglorious: MMXXI Live At The Phoenix tracklist

She Won't Let You Go

Messiah

Breakaway

Where Are You Now?

Read All About It

Barracuda

Holy Water

He Will Provide

I Don't Need Your Loving

We Will Ride

Until I Die