In Flames, Anthrax, Sepultura, Biohazard among latest Bloodstock 2023 additions

In Flames, Anthrax, Sepultura and Biohazard are among the latest raft of bands signed up to play next summer's Bloodstock festival.



In Flames are scheduled to take the special guest slot on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on Friday, August 11, with New York thrash pioneers Anthrax occupying the same slot on the following evening, Saturday, August 12. The weekend's closing day, August 13, meanwhile, will see Sepultura and Ugly Kid Joe play on the main stage.

Elsewhere across the Catton Park site, the bill has been bolstered with the addition of deathcore kings Whitechapel (Sophie Lancaster big top stage, August 11), with Nonpoint and effervescent Finns Trollfest sharing the same stage on the same day.



NYHC heavweights Biohazard have also joined the party, and will headline Sunday night, August 13, on the Sophie Lancaster stage, with their original line up. And there'll be retro rocking grooves served up by Church Of The Cosmic Skull.

As previously announced, Zeal & Ardor will headline the Sophie stage on August 12.



Megadeth and Killswitch Engage will headline Bloodstock festival in 2023. Dave Mustaine's band will headline the main stage on Sunday, August 13, while Killswitch perform the honour on August 11. Other bands set to grace the main stage next summer include Devildriver, Fit For An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, and Gatecreeper.

As ever, full information on the 2023 event can be found on the Bloodstock website.