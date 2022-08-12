Megadeth and Killswitch Engage to headline Bloodstock 2023

Megadeth and Killswitch Engage will headline Bloodstock festival in 2023.

As day one of the this year's event draws to a close, organisers have revealed a mouth-watering selection of acts for next August's weekender.

Making their first ever appearance at the festival, metalcore kings Killswitch Engage will headline the festival's Ronnie James Dio main stage on Friday, August 11, while thrash legends Megadeth will close festivities headlining the same stage on Sunday, August 13.

Other bands set to grace the main stage next summer include Devildriver, Fit For An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, and Gatecreeper.

Also newly announced for 2023, Zeal & Ardor will headline the Sophie Lancaster Stage on a date tbc, with King 810 and Unto Others also confirmed .

Early bird weekend camping tickets for 20323 are now available at the on-site box office across the duration of the 2022 event with no booking fee, then will go on sale online (opens in new tab) at 9am on Monday, August 15, priced at £150 (+ bkg fee).



Serpents Lair VIP tickets and camper van passes will go on sale at 9am on August 17. Once the early bird allocation has sold out, standard weekend tickets will increase to £165 (+ bkg fee).



For the first time in 2023, there will also be a child's VIP ticket available, so mini moshers can join their parents in the VIP area and camping at a more reasonable cost.

Bloodstock 2023 will take place on August 10-13, 2023 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.