Megadeth and Killswitch Engage to headline Bloodstock 2023

By ( ) published

As day one of Bloodstock 2022 draws to a climax, two of 2023's headliners have been revealed

Bloodstock 20223
(Image credit: Jesse Leach - Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Dave Mustaine - Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Megadeth and Killswitch Engage will headline Bloodstock festival in 2023.

As day one of the this year's event draws to a close, organisers have revealed a mouth-watering selection of acts for next August's weekender. 

Making their first ever appearance at the festival, metalcore kings Killswitch Engage will headline the festival's Ronnie James Dio main stage on Friday, August 11, while thrash legends Megadeth will close festivities headlining the same stage on Sunday, August 13. 

Other bands set to grace the main stage next summer include Devildriver, Fit For An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, and Gatecreeper.

Also newly announced for 2023, Zeal & Ardor will headline the Sophie Lancaster Stage on a date tbc, with King 810 and Unto Others also confirmed . 

Early bird weekend camping tickets for 20323 are now available at the on-site box office across the duration of the 2022 event with no booking fee, then will go on sale online (opens in new tab) at 9am on Monday, August 15, priced at £150 (+ bkg fee).

Serpents Lair VIP tickets and camper van passes will go on sale at 9am on August 17. Once the early bird allocation has sold out, standard weekend tickets will increase to £165 (+ bkg fee). 

For the first time in 2023, there will also be a child's VIP ticket available, so mini moshers can join their parents in the VIP area and camping at a more reasonable cost. 

Bloodstock 2023 will take place on August 10-13, 2023 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. 

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.