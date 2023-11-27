I’m on a self-imposed bottle-buying ban, but I just can’t resist this Cyber Monday Wild Turkey deal

By Scott Munro
published

The Wild Turkey 101 is going for a song this Cyber Monday with 40% off - I’ve bought it and I think you should get one too

Cyber Monday Wild Turkey 101
The Cyber Monday alcohol deals are continuing to filter through and amid all the noise of popping corks my eyes were drawn to an awesome deal on the ever-dependable Wild Turkey 101 bourbon.

Sure, I generally prefer my alcohol more single malt-shaped, but I do love bourbon and have been buying and trying the stuff for years. Premium bourbons are expensive in the UK so they're only an occasional purchase for me - but one bottle I always have around is the Wild Turkey 101 - and it’s on sale on Amazon for Cyber Monday with 40% off. It’s down from £41.34 to just £24.98 - which is an absolute steal, and my whisky-soaked brain is telling me: "Mate, forget about your self-imposed bottle buying ban. Just buy two. Go on!"

Wild Turkey 101: Was £41.34

Wild Turkey 101: Was £41.34 to just £24.98
One of my go-to bourbons, the Wild Turkey 101, has had its price cut by the team at Amazon HQ, making this an insta-buy for me - even though I swore I'd buy no more booze before Christmas. It's a belter on its own or slurped in a cocktail. Go get one... or two!

So what is it about Wild Turkey 101 that gets me frantically scrambling for my wallet when I should be working? Aside from this ridiculously cheap price, what I've always loved about the 101 is that it's bottled at a higher strength than many bourbons on the UK market. Forget about the 40% ABV - the Wild Turkey 101 weighs in at a hearty 50.5% ABV. More alcohol means more flavour - and at this strength it's a more versatile pour.

Why? Well, this is great neat, but a few drops of water brings out the fruity, vanilla and caramel notes even more. And while I wouldn't normally advocate such practices with a good bottle of older single malt (hello Brora) I have no hesitation dropping a large chunk of ice into a tumbler of this stuff. It works a treat on a warm summer day (remember those?). It also works wonders in cocktails thanks to its robust flavour, with that hefty ABV able to carry the bourbon through whatever else you have in the cocktail shaker.

If you're a spirits fan but have never tried the Wild Turkey 101, I really do recommend it. There's a lot to love - especially at this price.

