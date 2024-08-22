Ihlo share new video trailer ahead of reissue of their debut album Union

Scottish prog metal quintet Ihlo have shared a video trailer for the upcoming reissue of their debut album Union, which you can watch below.

The band announced last month that they had signed to post-progressive label Kscope, who will be reissuing Union on October 11. The album, which was originally released in 2019, has been remastered by TesseracT guitarist Acle Khaney, and will be available on vinyl for the very first time.

"We're very happy to finally be able to release this record on vinyl after many, many requests," exclaims singer Andy Robson. "It's been a long time coming and we hope that this reissue with the incredible remastering by Acle will be a great way to relisten or discover the Ihlo sound for the first time! The songs on this record mean a lot to us and we can't wait to give them a couple more spins on the road this October before we finish off Album 2."

The new edition of Union features two exclusive live recordings from the band's performance at ProgPower Europe 2023 and will be available on vinyl as well as digipak CD with an 8-page booklet.

Ihlo will also play a short run of English and Scottish live dates for October which you can see below.

Pre-order Union.

Oct 17: London 229

Oct 19: Manchester Aatma

Oct 21: Newcastle Trillians

Oct 22: Edinburgh Bannermans

Oct 23: Liverpool District

Oct 24: Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

Get tickets.