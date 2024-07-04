Scottish prog metal quintet Ihlo to have debut album Union reissued by Kscope

Young Scottish prog metallers Ihlo, previously a Limelight band in Prog Magazine, have announced that post-progressive label Kscope will reissue their debut album Union later this year.

Ihlo originally formed as a duo following a previous collaboration between vocalist Andy Robison and guitarist Phil Monro, before adding additional guitarist Rob Mair, Clark McMenemy on drums and Michael Roberts on bass. The band originally released Union back in 2019.

Ihlo have toured with Kyros as well as appearing at last year's ProgPower Europe festival and Abel Ganz's The Prog Before Christmas event. The band have also announced English and Scottish live dates for October which you can see below.

“We in Ihlo are very excited to be working with Kscope," says singer Robison. "After more than 5 years working as an independent act, to be taking the next step with such a highly established label featuring many artists we love and look up to is an awesome endeavour that fills us with a lot of energy for the future!"

Oct 17: London 229

Oct 19: Manchester Aatma

Oct 21: Newcastle Trillians

Oct 22: Edinburgh Bannermans

Oct 23: Liverpool District

Oct 24: Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

Get tickets.