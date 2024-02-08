Young Scottish prog metallers Ihlo have announced that they will premiere their performance at this year's ProgPower Europe, the annual prog metal festival whjoch takes [lace in the Netherlands each year.

The band will be screening their live performance via their YouTube channel at 5pm, tomorrow, Friday February 9, while at the same time making the audio available as a live album through their Bandcamp page.

"The whole band is very excited to share this look into our live experience, which was one of our first performances outside of the UK and our biggest and most explosive show to date," the band tell Prog. "This humble live recording from ProgPower Europe 2023 is the culmination of all of our live shows across the last year. Huge thanks to ProgPower Europe for having us and to everyone who came to support us and we hope you enjoyed it as much as us!"

The fast-rising quintet were featured as a Limelight band backj in issue 142 od //Prog//, and you may have heard them through the magazine's hook up with Porgzilla Radio.

You will be able to watch the ProgPower performance at the band's YouTube channel here.

Check out Ihlo's Bandcamp page here.