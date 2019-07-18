Iggy Pop announces Free - his new studio album

Iggy Pop has announced that he’ll release a new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Post Pop Depression is titled Free and it’ll launch on September 6 through Loma Vista/Caroline International.

Pop teamed up with Leron Thomas and Sarah Lipstate, aka Noveller, on Free, which is said to have “virtually nothing in common” with its predecessor “or with any other Iggy Pop album.”

Pop explains: “This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice.

"By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away.

“I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

To mark the announcement, Pop has released a small sample of music from the record which can be listened to below.

A full tracklist will be revealed in due course.

Pop will release his new book Til Wrong Feels Right on September 26, which will bring together selected lyrics illustrated with artwork and photos, along with reflections on his career by himself and others.

(Image credit: Loma Vista/Caroline International)