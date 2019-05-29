Iggy Pop announces new book 'Til Wrong Feels Right

Classic Rock can today exclusively reveal that Iggy Pop will release a new book later this year.

It’s titled 'Til Wrong Feels Right and it will bring together selected lyrics illustrated with artwork and photos, along with reflections on his career by himself and others.

It’ll be published on September 26 through Viking Books in full-colour hardback, with the launch coinciding with the 50th anniversary of The Stooges self-titled debut album.

The synopsis reads: “From fronting the legendary proto-punk band The Stooges to collaborating with an eclectic mix of artists including David Bowie, Debbie Harry, Jarvis Cocker, Death In Vegas, Underworld and Josh Homme, and inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2010, Iggy has proved himself to be one of music's most iconic, outrageous and enduring music artists.”

Before 'Til Wrong Feels Right is published, Pop has several live shows planned for throughout the summer across Europe. Find a full list of dates below.

Iggy Pop: 'Til Wrong Feels Right

For the very first time, Iggy Pop will bring his lyrics together with artwork and photos, along with reflections on his career by himself and others in this new publication.View Deal

Iggy Pop 2019 tour dates

Jun 08: Athens Release Festival, Greece

Jun 15: Santiago De Compostela Monte do Gozo, Spain

Jun 29: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jul 03: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jul 11: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 14: Lorrach Stimmen-Festival Marktplatz, Germany

Jul 19: Carhaix-plouguer Vieilles Charrues Festival, France

Jul 24: Budapest Park, Hungary