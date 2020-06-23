Idles’ Joe Talbot launches virtual talk show Balley TV

Idles frontman Joe Talbot has shared details about what fans can expect over the coming weeks on his new virtual talk show titled Balley TV.

The pilot episode debuted on YouTube last month, where Talbot was joined by The Streets’ Mike Skinner and Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova. That was followed last week by episode two which saw Talbot talking with Lauren Mayberry from Chvrches and Hak Baker.

Now, he’s revealed the list of guests for the next four episodes.

A statement reads: "Free therapy? Virtual pub? Balley TV – a new virtual talk show hosted by Joe Talbot of Idles – is both those things and much more.”

The show is filmed in isolation and along with the chat about music and current affairs, also features “the occasional quiz segment and marshmallow eating contest.”

The next episode goes live on July 3 with guests Arlo Parks and Billy Bragg, while future streams will see Talbot in conversation with Kate Tempest, Kenny Beats, Ishmael Butler, Sharon Van Etten, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Jehnny Beth and Fern Ford.

Check out the full schedule below.

Last week, Idles revealed news about their new studio album Ultra Mono with a video for their latest single Grounds.

Ultra Mono will be released on September 25 through Partisan Records, while the band will release their next single A Hymn on July 14.

Idles will host three live studio performances prior to the launch of Ultra Mono on August 29 and 30. These will be professionally recorded, filmed and streamed live to those who purchase a ticket from the band’s website.

Balley TV Schedule

Episode 3: July 3 – Arlo Parks and Billy Bragg

Episode 4: July 17 – Kate Tempest and Kenny Beats

Episode 5: July 31 – Ishmael Butler and Sharon Van Etten

Episode 6: August 14 – Jeff Ament, Jehnny Beth and Fern Ford