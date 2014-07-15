Trending

Iamthemorning sign deal for album No.2

By Prog  

Russian duo inspired by Kate Bush and Philip Glass to launch Belighted, featuring Gavin Harrison, in September

Russian duo Iamthemorning will release their second album, Belighted, via Kscope in September.

It follows their self-released debut in 2012, and a follow-up EP which was launched earlier this year.

Vocalist Marjana Semkina and pianist Gleb Kolyadin have received acclaim from Anathema’s Daniel Cavanagh, who recently said: “Iamthemorning emanate a certain magic. In Marjana they possess a beautiful, talented and charismatic vocalist, and in Gleb they possess the single greatest pianist I’ve ever met in my life.”

Belighted is described as taken from a blend of influences including Porcupine Tree, Philip Glass and Kate Bush – and Porcupine Tree drummer Gavin Harrison appears on the record.

Semkina says: “There isn’t just sadness, loneliness and pain in Iamthemorning’s lyrical field – there is beauty, happiness and hope as well.”

