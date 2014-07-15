Iamthemorning sign deal for album No.2

Russian duo Iamthemorning will release their second album, Belighted, via Kscope in September.

It follows their self-released debut in 2012, and a follow-up EP which was launched earlier this year.

Vocalist Marjana Semkina and pianist Gleb Kolyadin have received acclaim from Anathema’s Daniel Cavanagh, who recently said: “Iamthemorning emanate a certain magic. In Marjana they possess a beautiful, talented and charismatic vocalist, and in Gleb they possess the single greatest pianist I’ve ever met in my life.”

Belighted is described as taken from a blend of influences including Porcupine Tree, Philip Glass and Kate Bush – and Porcupine Tree drummer Gavin Harrison appears on the record.

Semkina says: “There isn’t just sadness, loneliness and pain in Iamthemorning’s lyrical field – there is beauty, happiness and hope as well.”