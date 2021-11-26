I bought Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds during the Black Friday sales - and I’m blown away

When the Black Friday wireless headphone deals started to come through last weekend, the one pair that caught my eye were the Sony WF-1000XM4. These slick True Wireless noise cancelling headphones are reduced from £250 to £199 on Amazon in the UK, and from $279.99 to $248 in the US on Best Buy.

Sony WF-1000XM4: Were Sony WF-1000XM4: Were £250 , now £199

Sony’s brilliant Sony WF-1000XM4 are on sale at Amazon UK and are an awesome option if you’re looking for an alternative to the Apple AirPods. Noise cancelling is superb, while the audio is top notch. And if you're in the US, Best Buy have cut the price from $279.99 to $248.

When I saw the price drop, I pounced as I was looking for a quality set of earbuds for using both at home and when out running. Sure, I still have my Apple AirPods from a few years ago, and I’ll always love my old Oppo PM-3 over-ear cans, but I just wanted something different.

And since the Sony WF-1000XM4 arrived last weekend, I’ve hardly had them out of my ears. The noise cancelling is superb (activated with a soft press of the left earbud) and the audio clarity is out of this world. Kicking back with Rush’s Hold Your Fire, I was picking out details from an album that I’ve owned since it was first released 34 years ago – particularly from the end of Mission and the chorus of Turn The Page – and that was without tinkering with the EQ settings on Sony’s headphone app.

Jazz, too, sounds terrific and Herbie Hancock’s Thrust sounds dynamic and crystal clear, while John Coltrane’s 1958 album Blue Train was mesmerising on both Spotify and Apple Music through my iPhone.

Yes, iPhone. I guess I could have plumped for the Apple AirPods Pro which you could argue would be a better fit considering the hardware I’m using – but I also loved the look of the Sony WF-1000XM4 and so the deal was sealed.

It’s been a lot of fun over the last week rediscovering older albums and tuning into new releases with my new Sony WF-1000XM4, and I’m looking forward to exploring other sounds over the coming months. The only problem is trying to find the time.

And if you're after something specific, take a look at out our Black Friday music deals, Black Friday speakers deals, Black Friday record players deals and Black Friday vinyl deals.

And if you're looking for Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals or the best Black Friday alcohol deals, then we also have you covered here at Louder.