HRH Prog X reveals 10th anniversary lineup

Organisers of HRH Prog X have revealed the lineup for next year’s 10th anniversary festival which will take place on October 17 and 18, 2020.

It’s been announced that Colosseum will headline, and they’ll be joined by Mostly Autumn, Threshold, The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, Atomic Rooster, Moon Safari, Magenta, Lifesigns, Gandalf’s Fist, Monkey Trial, Hats Off Gentleman It’s Adequate, Sonic Trip Project and Tiger Moth Tales.

A statement reads: “For HRH Prog X in October 2020, we are taking advantage of repeating what we did this October with a very special two-day show at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London and the O2 Academy Sheffield on the same weekend – reversing line ups.

“Both iconic venues will be transformed into a new adventure to celebrate the 10th anniversary voyage.”

For more information about HRH Prog X, visit the official website.